Public meeting planned for upcoming Kansas 23 bridge projects

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting regarding the upcoming closure of a 10-mile stretch of Kansas 23 in Gove County from Interstate 70 to Gove for two bridge replacement projects. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at noon at the Gove County Offices, located at 520 Washington Street in Gove.

KDOT engineers will review the construction phasing, provide details on the official state detour and answer questions regarding access to county roads. Construction is slated to begin this spring and be completed by September 2017. Traffic will be detoured using U.S. 83, U.S. 283 and K-4.

The meeting location is ADA accessible. Persons in need of a sign language interpreter, an assistive listening device, large print or Braille material, or other accommodations to participate in this meeting should notify Lisa Mussman at (785) 877-3315 or lisa.mussman@ks.gov.

The K-23 bridge replacement projects are funded under T-WORKS, the statewide transportation program approved by the Kansas legislature in 2010. For more information about T-WORKS projects and funding, visit http://kdotapp.ksdot.org/tworks.