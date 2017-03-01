Police: Kan. man, woman jailed for series of reported vandalism

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects in connection with vandalism at metro shelters and have made an arrest.

The Topeka Metro Transit Authority reported glass panels in numerous metro shelters were damaged in February, according to a media release from police. The damage is estimated at over $2700.

Two suspects were identified and interviewed. Police arrested Walker Shepherd, 20, and Haley Bradford, 18, both of Topeka.

They face charges for the vandalism.