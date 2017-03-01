LaCrosse man guest of Sen. Moran at president’s address

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

WASHINGTON – Tuesday night, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) welcomed Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Gerald Marvin of LaCrosse, Kan., to the nation’s capital to attend the President’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress.

“It is an honor to have VFW State Commander Marvin in Washington representing Kansans in the nation’s capital,” Sen. Moran said.

“He is in Washington to discuss improving access to quality and timely healthcare for veterans, ending the claims backlog, and removing the arbitrary funding levels established by the Budget Control Act. I’m pleased Commander Marvin is joining me for this historic address.”

Marvin has been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for 48 years and is a Life Member of Post 3147 in LaCrosse. He has previously served in many offices, including Post Quartermaster, District Chaplain, and District Commander for two years.

Marvin earned his eligibility through service in the U.S. Navy with overseas dates from January-June 1968 and July 1972-February 1973 in the Tonkin Gulf Vietnam where he earned the Vietnam Service Medal.