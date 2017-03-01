KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 3/1/17

After being away on business, Tim thought it would be nice to bring his wife a little gift. “How about some perfume?” he asked the cosmetics clerk.
She showed him a bottle costing $150.00.
“That’s a bit much,” said Tim, so she returned with a smaller bottle for $80.00.
“That’s still quite a bit,” Tim complained.
Growing annoyed, the clerk brought out a tiny $25.00 bottle.
“What I mean,” said Tim, “is I’d like to see something really cheap.”
The clerk handed him a mirror.
Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry