Jessie Sandoval, 66, of Kanorado, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Jessie is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Angie. They were married in Roswell, New Mexico on August 2, 1985.

Jessie is lovingly remembered by his children: Joe, Charlie, Jessica, Jessie Jr., Victoria, Pamela, Sylvia, Trina, Steven and Jesse, his siblings: Bruna, Victoria, Sylvia, Mary, Bertha, George, Jose, Clarissa and Felix, and mother Amelia, 25 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and amazingly Jessie knew them each by name. Jessie is also dearly remembered by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Sandoval and son, Ben Ford.

Jessie was born in San Antonio, Texas in December 7, 1950. He spent the majority of his youth living in Texas before permanently moving to Kansas. He was a successful truck driver for several years, and finally a self-employed contractor. He worked long days and nights, often up before the sun and home long after sunset.

Jessie enjoyed family fishing trips, hunting, and gambling in Colorado. He loved his Denver Broncos, “telenovelas,” his coffee and some good “chisme,” not necessarily in that order. Jessie saw it all, did it all, and loved to tell you about it. You could be sure that half of every story was true; you just never knew which half. We ask that you stop by and share the stories he can no longer tell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 2, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 3, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 307 W. 13th Street in Goodland, KS with Father Norbert Dlabal officiating. Interment will follow at Kanorado Cemetery, in Kanorado, KS.

Memorials are designated to the OLPH Catholic Church and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

