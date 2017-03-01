HPD arrest log, Feb. 16 to 19

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patricia Ann Wertz, 78, Sharon Springs, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 700 block of West Eighth on suspicion of failure to report an accident with an unattended vehicle.

Richard Glen Dimick, 31, Ellis, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 3600 block of Vine on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Daniel Merritt, 20, Salina, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol and misrepresenting age.

Daniel Tyree Fletcher, 19, Salina, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Garrett Lee Rupp, 22, Hays, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1000 block of East 28th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jestin Cole Stewart, 27, Hays, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 2200 block of Canterbury on suspicion of criminal threat, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Shane Michael Vehige, 43, Hays, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 400 block of Main on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Erin Rebecca Crable, 24, Hays, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 100 block of West 13th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cole Joseph Siebenmorgen, 20, Hays, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Chlesea Lenae Mason, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 400 block of East Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Pedro Trevino-Castillo, 24, Manhattan, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 1200 block of Fort on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Garrett Scott McCormick, 23, Hays, was arrested Feb. 18 in the 1200 block of Allen on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amari Branden Terrell Angram, 19, Hays, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 100 block of West Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Robert Mewhinney, 42, Hays, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of East Seventh on suspicion of failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Blake Scott Lyon, 28, Hays, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of Canterbury on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Manuel Lenard Binder, 26, Hays, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 700 block of Vine on suspicion of use of a communication facility in an attempted commission of a felony and attempted possession of drugs.

Danny Garcia Zabala, 31, Hays, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Damon Richard Augustine, 29, Hays, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of Canterbury on suspicion of use of a communication facility in an attempted commission of a felony and attempted possession of drugs.

Eduardo Chavez-Pacheco, 20, Hays, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1800 block of East Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gage Russell Korobka, 32, Hays, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1600 block of Main on suspicion of use of a telecommunication device to facilitate an attempted drug felony, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samir Alan Armendariz, 23, Hays, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1800 block of East Eighth on suspicion of use of a telecommunication device to facilitate an attempted drug felony, attempted drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayllin Rose Dryer, 24, Hays, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 700 block of Vine on suspicion of use of a telecommunication device to facilitate an attempted drug felony and attempted drug possession.