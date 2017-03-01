George R. Diemer, 82, Bazine, died Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Ness County Hospital in Ness City.

He was born June 26, 1934 in Watonga, Oklahoma the son of William Miles and Hester Nina (Worrell) Diemer. After graduating high school he received an associate degree from Pratt Junior College and later a BS degree in Education from Fort Hays State University. On November 25, 1963 he was united in marriage to Delores S. Petit in WaKeeney, Kansas. They celebrated 53 years of marriage last fall. He was an insurance adjuster for Alliance Insurance Co. and later a shop teacher at Bazine High School, teaching woodshop and welding for 27 years until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #495 in Coldwater, Kansas and was a Mason for over 50 years. He enjoyed driving his golf cart around Bazine, visiting friends and delivering papers, and he also enjoyed woodworking and vegetable and flower gardening. He loved his family, grandsons, and great grandsons.

Survivors include his wife, Delores, of the home in Bazine, a son; Leslie Diemer of Bazine, three grandsons; Jeremy Kiehl, Andrew Kiehl and wife Robyn, and Taylor Kiehl, all of Dodge City, twin great grandsons; Landon and Brandon Kiehl of Overland Park, KS, three sisters; Annie Schellhamer of Ft. Dodge, KS, Nina McVicker of Ashland, KS, and Marie Capps of Wisconsin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Cynthia Kiehl on January 11, 2014, two brothers; Earl Diemer and Joe Diemer and wife Mary, and three nephews; Jonathan Smith, Raymond Younger, and Lonnie Harris.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. Burial will follow in the Mt. Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in memory of George to his family for a memorial to be determined. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com