Fire hydrant testing underway in parts of Hays

CITY OF HAYS

It’s that time of year again when the City of Hays Fire Department will be out flushing the fire hydrants throughout the city.

The City of Hays Fire Department will be inspecting fire hydrants and flushing water mains on Wed., March 1, in the areas of 13th St. north to 22nd St. between Vine and MacArthur and 13th St. north to 22nd St. between Canterbury and Wheatland. This will continue through Friday, weather permitting, until all the fire hydrants are flow tested.

This is part of a coordinated effort by the City of Hays to inspect all fire hydrants in the city and flush all water mains annually.

Slight discoloration of the water supply may be encountered although there will be no health risks to the consumer. All reasonable efforts will be taken to minimize the inconvenience to the public.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving through water discharging from a fire hydrant during the short flushing period.

For more information please contact the Hays Fire Department at (785) 628-7330.