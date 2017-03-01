FHSU Spring Choral Concert will be this month at Beach/Schmidt

The Fort Hays State University Department of Music & Theatre will perform the Spring Choral Concert on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of FHSU. The Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center is located in Sheridan Hall.

The concert will consist of a varied program performed by the Concert Choir. Then the Fort Hays Singers will present a set that includes folk, pop, and jazz selections.

Dr. Terry Crull is the conductor of the FHSU choirs, and Pam McGowne is the accompanist. The concert will last approximately one hour. Members of the FHSU Community – and FHSU students – are admitted free of charge with their TIGER CARD; there is a small admission fee for others.