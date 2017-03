Hays High School will hold a driver education enrollment meeting at 7 p.m. March 9 in the HHS cafeteria.

At least one parent or guardian should attend with the student. The enrollment process will be completed during the meeting and a $100 deposit is required.

If the students already have a learners, instructional or farm permit, bring that license number. The cost of the program is $250 for in-district students and $300 for out-of-district students.