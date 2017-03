Catch these rebroadcasts of area high school basketball games on Eagle Cable Channels 14 and 614!

Hays High boys at Colby – Saturday at 11am

Hays High boys/girls at Dodge City – Saturday at 2pm

Hays High boys/girls at Great Bend – Saturday at 7pm

TMP boys/girls vs. Plainville – Sunday at 2pm

TMP boys/girls vs. Hutch-Trinity – Sunday at 7pm