🎥 Congressman Marshall: ‘Trump showed what a leader looks like’

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

It was a night of firsts for freshman Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall and President Donald Trump.

Trump gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, the first such gathering for the new First District U.S. Representative, a Republican from Great Bend.

Following the president’s speech, Marshall recorded his thoughts and reaction on a “selfie” video.

Marshall said Trump “laid out a strong, very optimistic vision of what our country can look like.”

“I’m excited that he talked about making our borders more secure, strengthening our military, shoring up our economy and growing our infrastructure.”

Marshall was especially pleased with Trump’s mention of Kansas’ favorite son, former President Dwight Eisenhower from Abilene, and his role in improving roads across the country.

“Our president talked about how Eisenhower helped build the interstates across the country. Now it’s our turn to rebuild them,” he emphasized.

Marshall added he thinks “we have a tremendous president and I’m looking forward to working with him.”