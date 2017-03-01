🎥 Chip sealing work underway to prep for 2017 Street Maintenance Program

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Employees of the Hays Public Works Department are out doing some chip sealing work in preparation for the 2017 Street Maintenance Program which will go into high gear as the temperatures warm.

Other departments are busy as well, including an update to the city’s GIS (Geographic Information System) website by the IT (Information Technology) Department.

Three new Hays Police Department officers have been hired and will all be attending training this month at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson.

Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood presented a recent update to city commissioners: