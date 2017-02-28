Agra resident Warren E. Larick passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, KS at the age of 66.

He was born July 21, 1950 in Phillips County, KS, the son of Willie and Ruth (Gower) Larick.

Warren is survived by his wife, Jenny, and his twins sons, David and Patrick, all of the home in Agra; sisters, Edna Bolen of Sharon Springs, KS and Mary Breit of Utica, KS; and mother-in-law, Norma Vidal of Agra.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 3, at 2:00 p.m. in the Heartland Worship Center, Agra, KS, with Pastor Jonathan Gibson and Patrick Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the West Cedar Cemetery, Phillips County.

Visitation will be Wed., March 1, from noon – 9 p.m. and Thurs. March 2, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with the family receiving friends Thursday evening from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Agra Fire Dept., the Church Youth Fine Arts Dept., or His Children’s Education Fund. Online condolences may be sent to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.