Hays USD 489 BOE adds fee to summer school, approves next year’s school calendar

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

On Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education decided to add a extra fee to summer school cost and approved the 2017-18 school calendar with early release dates.

At the Feb. 13 meeting, when the 2017-18 school year calendar was first presented, it was asked that the calendar be shown with what dates would be assigned as the early release dates.

Presented to the board by the administration was a calendar that showed six possible dates for early release. According to Superintendent John Thissen, these dates are not final and can be changed, but are just comparable to this year.

“I would guess … these would be the dates, but that decision will be made a little bit later in working with the teachers,” he said.

Early release dates presented showed two in the first nine weeks, one in the second nine weeks, two in the third nine weeks, and one in the final nine weeks.

The motion passed 7-0 to move forward with the early release dates in for next school year.

The BOE also looked at the school fees and were set to approve the school fees for the 2017-18 school year, but decided to only approve a small portion of the school fees because of uncertainty within the state’s budget.

With the fees also being tied to enrollment, board member Mandy Flax said the board was on “unsure footing” on what it would actually be able to offer, adding it was not in the best interest to pass the motion and then have to later modify it.

Thissen recommended that the board at least act on the driver education and summer school fees.

Both the drivers education and the summer school fees would be the same as they were for the 2016-17 school year upon approval. Board member Luke Oborny thought it would be best to vote on the two items separately as he felt changes needed to be made to the summer school fees.

“I’ve changed my feelings on that (summer school fees) a little bit,” Oborny said. “I speaking with kids, I feel now they should have some kind of meat in the game, even if its just a $10 fee.”

Currently, half credit for in-district students for summer school pay no cost.

Board member Josh Waddell supported the notion of a $10 fee last year, but the motion did not pass when voted on last year. However, on Monday, the motion to charge $10 for the half credit for in-district students to attend summer school was passed unanimously.

The driver education motion also passed 7-0.