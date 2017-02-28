TMP boys end season in Ellsworth

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Ellsworth 55, TMP 44

ELLSWORTH, Kan-The TMP Monarchs would like to replay their second quarter from Tuesday night’s 3A Sub-State loss to Ellsworth. TMP trailed 17-13 after the first quarter and were poised for quarter number two. The Monarchs scored only three points in the quarter and trailed 31-16 at halftime and could never recover.

They cut the lead to 12 a couple of times in the third quarter with opportunities to climb closer but never could. Ellsworth was able to close the game from the free throw line and pick up the 55-44 victory. Creighton Renz scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lead TMP in scoring. Luke Ruder also hit double figures with 11.

TMP finishes the year at 12-9 and will look forward to next season when they will return all but Senior Hayden Lowe. Ellsworth improves to 14-7 and will play Norton in the semi-finals on Friday in Russell.

JOE HERTEL INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

