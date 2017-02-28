Monday’s high school Sub-State results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A – Division I
Clifton-Clyde 64, Linn 57
Hodgeman County 51, Satanta 48
Immaculata 50, Centralia 45
LaCrosse 53, Victoria 38
South Central 65, Fairfield 37
Class 2A
Bennington 68, Valley Heights 58
Berean Academy 46, Flinthills 30
Bishop Seabury Academy 69, Maranatha Academy 45
Bluestem 44, Oxford 23
Cedar Vale/Dexter 35, Burden Central 32
Central Plains 72, Medicine Lodge 46
Ellis 58, Trego 42
Hill City 67, Rawlins County 42
Hillsboro 58, Herington 23
Hoxie 78, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Inman 57, Northern Heights 26
Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 58
Jefferson North 52, Valley Falls 38
Johnson-Stanton County 41, Sublette 25
Kiowa County 73, Pratt Skyline 46
Lyndon 60, Canton-Galva 34
Macksville 49, Ellinwood 24
Meade 62, Wichita County 54
Moundridge 58, Chase County 48
Ness City 91, Oakley 42
Oswego 65, Uniontown 63
Pittsburg Colgan 61, Pleasanton 34
Plainville 68, Smith Center 34
Salina Sacred Heart 98, Ell-Saline 53
Sedan 59, Udall 28
Spearville 79, Elkhart 38
St. John 72, Kinsley 21
Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51
Wabaunsee 54, Republic County 41
Washington County 45, Solomon 41
West Elk 80, Marmaton Valley 24
Yates Center 60, Madison/Hamilton 30
Class 3A
Nemaha Central 72, Riverside 26
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A – Division I
Centre 37, Peabody-Burns 25
Chetopa 32, Southern Coffey 30
LaCrosse 77, Victoria 24
Lakeside 54, Rock Hills 10
Lebo 53, Burlingame 51
Little River 42, Burrton 28
Minneola 51, Satanta 32
Onaga 43, Immaculata 41
Pike Valley 36, Wakefield 24
Pretty Prairie 78, Fairfield 64
Thunder Ridge 58, Osborne 19
Class 1A – Division II
Argonia 44, South Haven 25
Attica 39, Stafford 26
Elyria Christian 49, Tescott 20
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Chase 43
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Hoxie 62, Oberlin-Decatur 30
Pittsburg Colgan 64, Pleasanton 36
Smith Center 43, Plainville 26
West Elk 80, Marmaton Valley 24
Class 3A
Beloit 40, Norton 37
Caney Valley 60, Belle Plaine 28
Cheney 37, Conway Springs 34
Cimarron 56, Lakin 35
Council Grove 53, Southeast Saline 34
Ellsworth 41, Hoisington 24
Erie 60, Cherryvale 46
Fredonia 62, Eureka 53
Galena 35, Riverton 19
Garden Plain 47, Halstead 34
Hays-TMP-Marian 70, Phillipsburg 22
Hesston 62, Sedgwick 34
Hiawatha 51, Atchison County 40
Hugoton 72, Southwestern Hts. 23
Humboldt 60, Southeast 37
Jayhawk Linn 55, Northeast-Arma 47
Kingman 66, Chaparral 36
Lyons 47, Syracuse 34
Marion 52, Central Heights 34
Marysville 50, Horton 20
Mission Valley 49, West Franklin 33
Nemaha Central 57, Riverside 29
Perry-Lecompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44
Remington 58, Douglass 21
Riley County 36, Royal Valley 33
Rossville 55, Oskaloosa 37
Russell 55, Minneapolis 29
Sabetha 41, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 40
Silver Lake 59, St. Mary’s 52
Sterling 60, Hutchinson Trinity 33
Wellsville 65, Osage City 35
Wichita Independent 51, Neodesha 17