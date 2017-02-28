Minnie Pauline Mong passed away February 25, 2017 at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital at the age of 69.

Born Minnie Pauline Oelke, on March 25, 1947, on the Oelke Homestead, northeast of Hoxie, Kansas, she was the second child of George L. and Ferma Jean (Fox) Oelke. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith, at Immanuel Church, in the country close to her home. She attended Parnell country school, transferring to Hoxie Grade School and then graduating from Hoxie High School, class of 1965.

On Sept 2, 1967, she married Clay Campbell in Bland, Missouri, and together they had one daughter, Christina Mischele Campbell, born in Jefferson City, Missouri. They divorced in March 1972.

On June 29, 1974, she married Carroll Arlington Mong in WaKeeney, Kansas. To this union, one son was born, Chet Arlington Mong, in WaKeeney.

Her children and grandchildren were the apple of her eye! Her hobbies were reading, dancing, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved going to their events, whether music, academic, or sports. Minnie loved cheering them on at football and wrestling and referred to herself as a “wrestling grandma.” She enjoyed spending time with her large family of siblings and their families as often as she could. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She worked for many years at the WaKeeney sale barn, checking the cattle in and out. Minnie was the owner and operator of Mong’s Trego Center Salvage.

Survivors include her daughter, Christina and husband, Trevor Lowry, of WaKeeney; grandsons, Billy Tyler and girlfriend, Josie Molitor, Tanner and Toby Lowry, all of WaKeeney; special friends, “adopted” by her, Jamie and Jerry Burris and children, Tristan, Troyal and Taylor, Burris, of Hoxie; sisters, Jean & Elery Aumiller, of Hoxie, Linda & Kenneth Schoenthaler, of Ogallah, Kansas; sister-in-Law/Best Friend, Corlene Mong, of Ogallah; brothers William and Jenny Oelke, Louis and Deborah Oelke, both of Emporia, Kansas, Bruce and Gloria Oelke, of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, John Harward, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Clayton and Pauline Mong, of Great Bend, Kansas, Charles and Donna, of WaKeeney .

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Mong, and son, Chet Mong; her parents, George & Ferma Jean Oelke; father-in-law, John Mong; sisters, Threse Mong and Lorrane Harward; sister-in-law, Dorothy Mong; brothers-in-law, Clarence Mong, Clifford Mong, and Curtis Mong; neice, Marla Jan Mong; and nephews, Anthony Ray Mong, and Tim Eugene Mong.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 9 miles south of WaKeeney. There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Minnie Mong Memorial Fund (for her grandchildren’s education). Donations to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.