Man bound over for trial in death of former Kan. school principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Topeka moving business employee to stand trial in the death of his employer.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 35-year-old Michael Timothy Lamar Hall was bound over for trial on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and related counts after a preliminary hearing Monday. The charges stem from the smothering death of 64-year-old Curt Cochran, whose head was encircled with plastic wrap after he was bound to his power scooter.

Detectives testified that Hall denied killing Cochran but said he might have information about what happened when he was being questioned four months later about a home burglary.

A second man also is charged in the killing of Cochran, who is a former teacher and principal in the Seaman school district.