HaysMed nurse recognized for Forensic Nursing Excellence

Jessica Albers, RN, BSN, MFS, SANE-A, SANE-P was recently recognized for Forensic Nursing Excellence through the Peer Recognition program at the Annual International Associate of Forensic Nurses Conference.

This Peer Recognition program honors those forensic nurses that are active members of the Association. Many of whom help by providing preventive services, policy development, influencing legislation, and collaborating with other healthcare, social services, and criminal justice system professionals to enhance the care of their patients.

Albers if the Clinical Nurse Coordinator for HaysMed’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE)/Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) program. She has been an Associate of HaysMed since 2010.

— Hays Medical Center