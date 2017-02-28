Four Tigers earn All-MIAA honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four individuals from the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team have earned All-MIAA honors, announced Tuesday by the league office in advance of the conference tournament. Seniors Jill Faxon and Nikola Kacperska were joined by sophomores Carly Heim and Tatyana Legette on the All-MIAA honorable mention list.

The Tigers tied for the second-most postseason honorees this year, one behind Pittsburg State’s five award winners.

Faxon led the team with 11.1 points per game this season, grabbing five rebounds and making 1.4 steals each night. The senior scored 10 or more points 16 times on the year and was the only Tiger to eclipse 20 points multiple times, doing so on two occasions. She scored a season-high 22 points early in the season against Bemidji State, knocking down 7-of-11 from the floor. The Beatrice, Mo. native became the 19th member of the 1,000-point club at Fort Hays State against Midland in December, totaling 1,186 points through the regular season.

Heim made the most of a more substantial role in her second season at FHSU, averaging 7.9 points per game while knocking down 48.8 percent of her shots from the floor (82-of-168). The guard closed the season with some of her best basketball of the year, averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games of the year. The Hoxie, Kan. native dropped in a career-best 23 points against Central Oklahoma, tied for the most points in a game by a Tiger this season. She scored in double-figures eight times this season, dishing out three or more assists on six occasions.

Kacperska wrapped up her final regular season as a Tiger scoring 9.1 points per game, the best scoring average in her career. The senior scored 10 or more points nine times this season, including matching her career-high with 19 points against Pittsburg State early in the season. Kacperska leads the team in three-pointers made (53), assists (80), steals (47), minutes played (26.6 per game), field goal attempts (302) and three-point attempts (193). The Tuszyn, Poland native made a personal-best eight assists in the second game of the year against Southwest Minnesota State, dishing out five or more assists six times. She made at least one three-pointer in all but two games this season.

Legette finished second on the team with 9.9 points per game, ranking seventh in the league with 7.8 rebounds per game. She was the only Tiger to record multiple double-doubles this season, picking up six on the year. The sophomore forward reached the 10-point plateau 14 times so far this year, second-best on the team. She scored a career-high 23 points in an upset victory over top-ranked Emporia State earlier season, grabbing 10 boards for her first career double-double. She is also second on the team with 31 blocks on the year. The Topeka, Kan. native averaged a double-double over the last six games of the regular season (12.2 points, 10.3 rebounds).

Player of the Year

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU

Defensive Player of the Year

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU

Freshman of the Year

Kallie Bildner, F, Fr., LWU

Coach of the Year

Lane Lord, PSU

All-MIAA First Team

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU**[r3]

Mikaela Burgess, Jr., G, PSU**[r2]

Paige Redmond, So., G, UCM**

Melinda Murillo, Jr., G, UCO

Chelsea Dewey, Sr., G, MWSU

**Unanimous Selection

[r2] Two time repeat First Team Selection

[r3] Three time repeat First Team Selection

All-MIAA Second Team

Megan Rosenbohm, Jr., G, SBU

Deb Holcomb, Sr., G, MSSU

Kathryn Flott, Sr., F, ESU

Tanya Meyer, Jr., F, NWMSU

Alyxis Bowens, Sr., F, WU

All-MIAA Third Team

Hadyn Herlocker, Sr., G, PSU

Michaela Barry, Jr., G, UNK

Addie Lackey, Jr., G, ESU

Rylie Torrey, So, G, NSU

Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO

All-MIAA Defensive Team

Kelly Moten, Sr., G, ESU

Paige Lungwitz, Sr., G, PSU

Kayonna Lee, Jr., F, UCM

Sefulu Faavae, Sr., F, MWSU

Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO

All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Kayonna Lee, UCM

Megan Skaggs, UCM

Marley Anderson, UCO

Olivia Mason, UCO

Carly Heim, FHSU

Jill Faxon, FHSU

Nikola Kacperska, FHSU

Tatyana Legette, FHSU

Hunter Yoakum, LU

Kallie Bildner, LWU

Desirea Buerge, MSSU

Dwanisha Tate, MWSU

Sefulu Faavae, MWSU

Cailyn Long, NSU

Jasmin Howe, NWMSU

Madison Northcutt, PSU

Shelby Lopez, PSU

Paige Lungwitz, PSU

Caylee Richardson, SBU

Erika Lane, WU

