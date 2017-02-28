FHSU women advance to MIAA Tournament quarterfinals with blowout win over Missouri Southern

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team raced out to an 8-0 lead then went on a 23-4 run to build a 30-point halftime lead and cruised to an 83-46 win over Missouri Southern in the first round of the MIAA Tournament Tuesday night at Gross Coliseum. With the win, the Tigers (22-7) advance to the quarterfinals where they will play Emporia State Friday at noon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Nikola Kacperska Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

FHSU held the Lions (12-17) to five made baskets in the first half and 24-percent for the game. The Tigers shot 52-percent for the game and hit 10 of their 14 3-pointers in the first half.

Nikola Kacperska hit all six of her 3-pointers in the first half and led the Tigers with 18 points. Madison Mittie hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Jill Faxon added 10 points as the Tigers finish up the season 14-1 at home.

Desirea Buerge was the only Lion to reach double-figures, scoring 17 points.