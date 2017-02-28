Cloud-based internet outage causing surfing problems Tuesday

If your browser won’t connect to a favorite website, or portions of those sites won’t load, it’s probably not time to start shopping for a new computer quite yet.

According to Amazon Web Services, which houses countless websites and data for websites, is experiencing problems Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3,” the company said on its service health dashboard Tuesday. “We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue.”

Some websites are down entirely, while others might have images and other content stored on AWS servers that do not load.