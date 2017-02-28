Chiefs, Berry finalizing $78M, 6-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs are finalizing a $78 million, six-year deal with Eric Berry that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced.

The Chiefs tried to sign Berry to an extension last season but never came close to an agreement, ultimately giving him the franchise tag. Berry responded to the one-year deal worth more than $10 million by having one of his best seasons, making 77 tackles and four interceptions with two touchdowns.

Tyrann Mathieu of the Arizona Cardinals had been the NFL’s highest-paid safety after signing a $62.5 million, five-year deal with $40 million guaranteed. Berry is also getting $40 million guaranteed.