Average value of dry land up $31 per acre in Kansas

KDOR

TOPEKA – Farmers across the state will be receiving their 2017 agriculture valuations over the next few days, and will likely notice an increase although commodity prices have been down.

The agriculture values varied greatly county-by-county.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Revenue, statewide agriculture valuations are estimated to increase by $31 to $184 per acre of dry land, while Doniphan County in the northeast corner of Kansas increased by $128 to $1,018 per acre of dry land and Grant County decreased by $2 to $57 per acre of dry land.

Agriculture valuations are set using an eight year average of weighted annual prices received by farmers as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year’s average is based on 2008 through 2015 data when many crops were selling at record levels, so the average is significantly higher than the current prices.

Kansas has used an eight-year average to calculate agriculture valuations since 1989. The process evens out fluctuations in commodity prices and creates a more stable and predictable valuation for the taxing jurisdictions and farmers.