TMP girls dominate Phillipsburg in opener

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 70, Phillipsburg 22

HAYS, Kan-The TMP Lady Monarchs showed why they are the number one seed in their 3A Sub-State Tournament on Monday night in Hays. TMP dominated Phillipsburg, winning 70-22. Phillipsburg took a lead early in the first quarter, 8-6, and the Lady Monarchs turned up the pressure and went on a 15-0 run to take a lead that they would not give up.

TMP led 23-13 after the first quarter and 43-17 at halftime. The Lady Panthers did not help their own cause with 19 first half turnovers. Kayla Vitztum paced TMP with 13 first half points and Megan Koenigsman added 10.

The second half started much the same way with TMP in control. The Lady Monarchs outscored Phillipsburg 19-3 in the third quarter to lead 62-20 after three. There was still some fourth quarter drama as Madyson Koerner needed four points to reach 1,000 points in her career and she would score 6 points and now has 1,002 career points.

Koerner led TMP with 22 on the night, Vitztum 17 and Koenigsman finished with 10. The Lady Monarchs picked up their 18th consecutive win. They will match up with Beloit in the sub-state semi-finals on Thursday. The Trojans defeated Norton 40-37.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

