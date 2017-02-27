Tigers hold off Northeastern State to advance to MIAA Quarterfinals

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State hit five of their six free throws in the final minute and closed on a 13-5 run to hold off Northeastern State 61-53 Monday night at Gross Coliseum and advance to the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.

The Tigers (18-10) held the RiverHawks (5-23) to nine points over the final eight minutes after NSU went on a 7-0 run to tie the game 48-all with 3:35 to play

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Hadley Gillum Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Hadley Gillum recorded his fourth straight 20-point game and led the Tigers with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Rob Davis, who earlier in the day was named to the All-MIAA first team for the second straight year, scored 12 as did Trey O’Neil. JaQuan Smith chipped in with 10.

Tanner Mouse led the RiverHawks with 14 points.