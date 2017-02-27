Sunny, breezy Monday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

TuesdayA 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tuesday NightA chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 25.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 54.