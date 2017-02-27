Red Cross assisting Kansas family after duplex fire

RILEY COUNTY- A Sunday night fire caused substantial damage to a home in Riley County.

Just after 11:30p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a duplex in the 200 Block of Eleventh Street in Ogden.

The home was reported was fully engulfed in flames, According to Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins Manhattan Fire District.

Crews knocked down the initial fire in the kitchen area.

Collins said it took firefighters about three hours to put out the blaze and overhaul the burned area.

An electrical short in the attic above the kitchen door is believed to have started the fire.

All the occupants were outside at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The fire resulted in approximately $35,000 damage to the building and $2,000 – $3,000 to lost contents.

The occupants are being assisted by the Topeka Chapter of the American Red Cross.