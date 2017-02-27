Norman Whittaker was born to Horace and Alma Whittaker on the Brewster Family Farm on July 8, 1941. He died February 24, 2017 at the age of 75.

Norman hobbies included the making of peanut brittle, pies and pickles that he shared with family & friends. Norman never knew a stranger and loved to showoff his 1958 Dodge car.

He was a member of the High Plains Lions Club, RSVP, the American Legion, the Levant & Brewster Community Churches and was very active in all.

Norman loved living on the farm, raising cattle and beautiful gardens year after year, that he shared with others.

He was preceded in death by his mother & father, brothers Gene and Raymond.

He is survived by his adopted family Melda Moore, Wesley, Claudia and Michael Moore of Centerville, KS. Charles L. Moore of Hawaii, Jack & Connie Moore of North Platte, NE, Katie and AJ Rose of Neb., Crystal Moore of Manhattan, KS, Glenn & Christine Griffin of Colby, KS, Lacy Moore and Ben of KC, MO, , Dallas Fickel & Jessica Molleck of Denver, CO, Lucas, Christen and Jalyn Moore of Colby, KS

CHURCH SERVICE

Tuesday February 28, 2017, 10:30 AM at Brewster Community Church

Visitation: Monday, February 27th at Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel