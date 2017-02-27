Local legislators coffee in Russell Tuesday

RUSSELL MAIN STREET

RUSSELL–You’re invited to the next Russell’s Legislative Coffee!

36th Dist. Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia) and 109th Dist. Representative Troy Waymaster (R-Bunker Hill) will be in Russell on Tuesday, February 28th, at 10 a.m. at the Dream Theater, 629 N. Main.

Join the legislators to discuss your thoughts on issues affecting you. Also, learn about the passage of bills each legislator has debated and voted on.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. Russell’s legislative coffee is brought to you by Russell Main Street and the Russell Area Chamber.