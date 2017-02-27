“Ladies Man” brings farce and folly to FHSU stage

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

A 19th-century French bedroom farce adapted for 21st-century American audiences is coming to Felten-Start Theatre at Fort Hays State University Thursday through Sunday, March 2 through March 5.

“The Ladies Man” is a tale about a doctor unable to please his much younger wife. His embarrassment leads to subterfuge, and his evasions make her suspicious. Throw in another woman, who has designs on the good doctor, and the other woman’s husband, and assorted other characters, plot twists, mistaken identities and double-entendres, and you have a comedy that rocks along at breakneck speed.

“The Ladies Man,” by Charles Morey, is a loose adaptation of “The Ladies Dressmaker,” an 1886 farce by French playwright George Feydeau.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Curtain call for the Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m., all in Felten-Start in Malloy Hall on the FHSU campus.

Tickets are $15 for the public, $10 for senior citizens and students. Tickets can be reserved online at https://webapps.fhsu.edu/theatreonlinereservations.