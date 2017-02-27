Krzesinski Earns All-MIAA honors; FHSU women place 8th at MIAA Indoor Track Championships

Results

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s track and field team finished eighth at the MIAA Indoor Championships in Joplin, Mo. Micki Krzesinski was the lone All-MIAA performer at the meet for the FHSU women, taking third in the 5,000-meter run.

Krzesinski hit a provisional mark with her time of 17:34.19 in the 5,000 meters, but already owns a faster time this year at 17:20.02. Krzesinski just missed all-conference honors in the 3,000 meters by placing fourth in a time of 10:12.49, just under four seconds behind the third-place finisher. Krzesinski generated 15 team points for FHSU in the two distance events. She currently ranks 30th on the national performance list in the 5,000 meters.

Kelly Wycoff added seven team points thanks to a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash and a sixth place finish in the 200-meter dash. Both performances improved her provisional marks, which were converted due to track size. A 57.25 second finish in the 400 converted down to 56.50 seconds, and a 25.24 second time in the prelims of the 200 meters converted down to 24.86 seconds. She now ranks 41st on the national performance list in the 400 and 52nd in the 200.

Selam Ball placed eighth in the pole vault and upped her provisional mark to 12 feet, 1.25 inches. It was just three-quarters of an inch shy of the school record. The effort moved her to 26th on the national performance list.

Lauren Roberts picked up five team points for FHSU with her fourth-place finish in the mile with a personal best time of 5:10. She also picked up a point for the Tigers in the 800 meters. Shea Bonine generated five team points in the 5,000 meters finishing fourth, three seconds back of Krzesinski.

Pittsburg State took home the team title with 170 points followed by Southwest Baptist with 99 points and Missouri Southern with 72 points to round out the top three. FHSU finished with 37 points.

Final Standings

1. Pittsburg State – 170

2. Southwest Baptist – 99

3. Missouri Southern – 72

4. Lincoln – 70

5. Central Missouri – 68.5

6. Lindenwood – 44.5

7. Nebraska-Kearney – 41

8. Fort Hays State – 37

9. Northwest Missouri – 34.5

10. Emporia State – 30.75

11. Central Oklahoma – 24.75

12. Washburn – 10