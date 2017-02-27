Kan. man jailed after homeowners find him in their garage

SALINE COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged residential burglary.

Just after 11:30p.m. on Saturday, a Saline County couple returned to their residence in the 2000 Block of North Niles Road in Northeast Saline County and found an intruder Phillip Hamilton, 21, Abilene, sitting on a golf cart in their garage, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Hamilton allegedly forced his way into the home, damaging a refrigerator, stove, drywall, the cellar door and a china hutch. Some prescription pain medication was also reported missing.

Hamilton waited for law enforcement to arrive after being discovered, according to Soldan.

He faces burglary and felony damage to property charges. Damages were estimated at $3,391.