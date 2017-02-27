Hays USD 489 board to discuss resignation timeline for board VP, enrollment fees

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education will discuss the resignation timeline for Sarah Rankin, board vice president.

It was announced in January that Rankin would be leaving her post on the board and relocating to Colorado.

The board briefly discussed the issue then, saying they would like to keep Rankin on as long as possible and keep her “in the loop” as the district moves forward with a new bond campaign in the coming months. On Monday, the issue will be further discussed.

Also on the agenda:

Administrative contracts

School fees and 2017-18 calendar

Board appointment of negotiators