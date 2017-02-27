FHSU’s Paige earns third NASP Presidential Award

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Leslie Paige, director of the Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects at Fort Hays State University, recently earned a Presidential Award from the National Association of School Psychologists for her exceptional service to children and school psychology.

Paige, treasurer of the NASP Board of Directors, has been involved in school psychology leadership at the state and national levels since 1979. She previously received Presidential Awards in 2001 and 2007.

In 1996, she was named NASP School Psychologist of the Year and was recognized with an Alumni Achievement Award from the FHSU Alumni Foundation.