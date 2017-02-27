DSNWK to launch therapy program for dementia residents in Victoria

DSNWK

VICTORIA–A $1,000 grant from Wellcare Health Plan’s Advocacy Department based out of Florida will help Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas launch a therapy program for individuals with both dementia, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Victoria.

The therapy program is based off of a Music and Memory program that trains care professionals how to set up personalized music playlists. Setting up personalized music playlists for a person served by DSNWK taps “deep memories not lost to dementia” and can bring residents “back to life, enabling them to feel like themselves again, to converse, socialize and stay present,” states the Music and Memory website.

Alison Krier, DSNWK’s Residential Coordinator for a group home in Victoria, received her Music and Memory certification. The Victoria home provides 24/7 care to individuals with both dementia, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We want to thank Wellcare Health Plans for helping us to enhance the lives of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in rural Kansas,” said Gerard L. Michaud, President and CEO of Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas.