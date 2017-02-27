Drone video of Kansas harvest to premiere at New York festival

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas filmmaker’s drone video of the Kansas wheat harvest will premiere next month at the New York City Drone Film Festival.

Doug Armknecht’s video, “Beauty & Bounty,” show the 2016 harvest at his wife’s family’s farm in Osborne County.

His video t is among 32 entries accepted to be shown March 17-19 at the drone film festival.

A trailer of the movie shows a race against time as harvest gets underway complete with music, combines, gray skies, and thunder.

Armknecht has been capturing farm life in Kansas for the past five years.

He says the aerial shots give unique views of the farm and allow the scenery of Kansas to shine.

