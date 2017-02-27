Davis repeats All-MIAA First Team honors; Gillum and Smith honorable mention picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball had three players named to the All-MIAA Team on Monday. Senior guard Rob Davis was a repeat first team selection, while junior forward Hadley Gillum and senior forward JaQuan Smith were honorable mention picks. Smith was also named to the MIAA All-Defensive Team.

Davis earns the repeat first-team nod as one of the top scorers in NCAA Division II throughout the season, currently averaging 21.9 points per game. He has reached at least 30 points in eight games this year and at least 20 points in 16 games. He reached double figures in 24 of 27 regular season games and has a total of 590 points this season. Davis produced a career-high 42 points at Emporia State on February 1, tying the sixth-highest scoring performance in school history. He became the 19th player in school history to reach 1,000 points, passing the mark in early February, then passed 2,000 points for his entire collegiate career this past Thursday (Feb. 23).

Gillum earns the first All-MIAA honor of his career with the honorable mention nod. He ranks 15th in the conference in scoring at 13.4 points per game and 11th in rebounding at 6.3 per game. He has scored in double figures 17 times this year and reached 20 or more in a game seven times, including a career-high 27 points at Central Oklahoma. He has five double-doubles in points and rebounds to his credit this year as well.

In his only season with the Tigers, Smith earns both All-MIAA Honorable Mention and MIAA All-Defensive Team honors. Coaches voted Smith as one of five players on the all-defensive team. He ranks sixth in the MIAA in rebounding at 6.6 per game and sixth in blocked shots at 1.2 per game. He ranks third in scoring for FHSU at 7.9 points per game. Smith has three double-doubles in points and rebounds this season, reaching a season-high 17 points against Lincoln and 13 rebounds at Northeastern State. He blocked two or more shots in a game 11 times this year and has a total of 33 for the season.

2016-17 All-MIAA Men’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Justin Pitts, G, Jr., NWMSU

Defensive Player of the Year

Brady Skeens, F, Jr., WU

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark, F, Fr., MSSU

Coach of the Year

Ben McCollum, NWMSU

All-MIAA First Team

Justin Pitts, G, Jr., NWMSU**$

Rob Davis, G, Sr., FHSU %

Anthony Virdure, G, Sr., LU

Brady Skeens, F, Jr., WU

Trey Lansman, C, Jr., UNK

**Unanimous Selection

% Two time repeat First Team Selection

$ Three time repeat First Team Selection

All-MIAA Second Team

Spencer Reaves, G, Jr., UCM

CJ Carr, G, Jr., MSSU

Zach Schneider, F, Sr., NWMSU

Chandler Diekvoss, F, So., LWU

Corbin Byford, F, Sr., UCO

All-MIAA Third Team

Jaylon Smith, G, Sr., LU

Chris Ebou-Ndow, G, Jr., NWMSU

Brandon Hall, G, So., ESU

Kyle Wolfe, F, Sr., UCM

Logan Hovey, F, Jr., SBU

All-Defensive Team

Brady Skeens, F, Jr., WU

Marquiez Lawrence, F, Sr., UCM

JaQuan Smith, F, Sr, FHSU

Bakari Triggs, G, Jr., LWU

Chris Ebou-Ndow, G, Jr., NWMSU

Honorable Mention All-MIAA

Marquiez Lawrence, UCM

Jake Hammond, UCO

Josh Holiday, UCO

Josh Pedersen, ESU

JaQuan Smith, FHSU

Hadley Gillium, FHSU

Jackson Price, LWU

Elyjah Clark, MSSU

JJ Cratit, MSSU

Lawrence Brown, MSSU

Cole Clearman, MWSU

Yashua Trent, UNK

Isaiah MaKay, UNK

Ty Danielson, UNK

Montre’ Williams, NSU

Anthony Woods, NWMSU

DeVonte Mosby, NWMSU

Javion Blake, WU

Brian Patterson, SBU