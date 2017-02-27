Charles E. Baker, 89, died Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Haysville, Kansas. He was born June 28, 1927 in Hays, Kansas to Charles H. and Eva Mae (Harmon) Baker. On December 29, 1949 he married Caroline E. Bieker in Hays, Kansas and she preceded him in death on September 1, 2000. Charles was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newton, KS. He has a passion for Horses and enjoyed trail riding. One of his favorite trail rides was from New Mexico to Canada though the various Western States. He was a member of the South Central and Heartland Trial Rider’s Association. Charles looked forward to spending time with his loving family and many friends.

He is survived by his sons: Charles P. “Chuck” Baker of Kansas City, MO, Michael Baker of Wichita, KS and Paul Baker of Newton, Kansas. He is also survived by his siblings: William “Bill” and Hazel Baker of Upton, WY; Betty Jean Baker-Bunker Greeley, Colorado; Joann Baker Koerner Hays, KS; David and Marianne Baker Hendersonville, NC; and Thomas “Tom” and Maria Baker Herriman, UT; He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, wife, step mother Henrietta Westhusin Baker; brothers in law Ed Bunker and Herb “Dutch” Koerner, and infant daughter Mary Baker.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at Petersen Funeral Home with a Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newton, KS

Memorials are suggested to the Blue Sky Equestrian Therapy Program 8830 S. Hydraulic Haysville, KS 67060