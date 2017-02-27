Allotey and Cronin earn MIAA titles; Tigers finish 5th at MIAA Indoor Track Championships

Results

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Fort Hays State men’s track and field team had a strong showing at the MIAA Championships with four All-MIAA performers and two individual champions. Dillando Allotey (200 meters) and Decano Cronin (600 yards) earned individual titles, helping the team finish.

Allotey was crowned the MIAA Champion in the 200-meter dash after he crossed the finish line in a time of 21.70 seconds. Due to the track size, it improved his provisional time to 21.32 seconds after getting converted. He still ranks eighth in the nation on the performance list. He also tallied the most team points for the Tigers individually (14), also picking up a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.48 seconds. It was also a provisional time, but not better than his best mark this year that has him ranked 48th nationally.

Cronin was another Tiger to pick up an MIAA Championship, doing so in the 600-yard run. He earned the title crossing the finish line with a time of 1:12.03, more than a quarter of a second faster than the runner-up.

Brett Meyer earned All-MIAA honors thanks to his second-place finish in the 800-meter run. Meyer crossed the line in a time of 1:56.18, two seconds back of the winner and just .18 seconds in front of the third-place finisher. He still has the third-fastest time in the nation in the event this year. Cronin has the second fastest time and both are automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event.

Kolt Newell earned his first All-MIAA indoor honor when he claimed second place in the high jump. Newell cleared a height of 6 feet, 8 inches which is a provisional mark, but shy of the 6 feet, 9.5 inches he cleared earlier in the year. He currently ranks 20th on the national performance list.

Allotey, Meyer, Cronin and Isreal Barco combined for a fourth-place finish in the 4×400 medley relay with a time of 3:22.67.

Other individuals generating team points for the Tigers were Layton Werth (7th-5,000 meters, 8th-3,000 meters), Kyle Comstock (8th-60 meter hurdles), Sam Dreiling (6th-pole vault), and Matthew Pieper (8th-heptathlon).

Pittsburg State took home the team title with 121. 5 points followed by Lincoln with 119 points and Missouri Southern with 102 points to round out the top three. FHSU finished with 54.5 points.

Team Standings

1. Pittsburg State – 121.5

2. Lincoln – 119

3. Missouri Southern – 102

4. Central Missouri – 88

5. Fort Hays State – 54.5

6. Nebraska-Kearney – 50.5

7. Emporia State – 42

8. Northwest Missouri – 40

9. Lindenwood – 39.5

10. Washburn – 33

11. Southwest Baptist – 9