Alie Henn of Goodland, Kansas, formerly of Hoxie, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center at the age of 20. She was born on April 10, 1996 in Denver, Colorado to Frank Henn and Lori Owings. At the beginning of third grade, she moved with her mother and brother, James, to Hoxie where she graduated from Hoxie High School with the Class of 2014. She continued her education at Northwest Kansas Technical College where she was a member of the Maverick Dancers during 2015-16, and was majoring in Graphic Design. She was planning to graduate in May 2017 with a goal of owning and operating her own graphic design firm.

Alie was a fun loving, kind spirited, happy hearted young woman. She achieved the Silver Award in Girl Scouting and was a Venturing Scout. One of her favorite memories was traveling to New York City with her troop. She was a huge fan of the arts, especially music, dancing, and of course the work of architect/designer Frank Lloyd Wright. Her hobbies included listening to music, hanging out with friends, and playing Pokemon Go. She was very involved in community service groups, including serving as President of Northwest Tech Circle K International and always signing up for the local American Red Cross Blood Drive. She was a member of the Northwest Tech Chess Club and was well known for keeping everyone entertained by walking backwards to class and making dinosaur noises while working in the kitchen.

Alie is survived by her parents Lori Owings Titus and fiancée Thaddeus Schiltz of Hoxie, and Frank Henn and wife Pamela of Abilene; brother James Henn of Goodland: step-brother Chayne Doss of Abilene; grandparents Al and Renee Dammann of Arvada, CO, Ron Owings of Studley, and Ray McBride of Abilene; great-grandmother Barbara Owings of Studley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie. Visitation will be from 9:00am until service time. Memorials are suggested to the Alie Henn Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, P.O. Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

It has been said, “The heart that gives, gathers.” Alie was a perfect example of someone who would give whatever she had to help others, and never expected anything in return. But her giving heart has gathered more love, memories, and treasures than we could ever imagine, and she will remain in our hearts forever.