2 Kansas men, woman hospitalized after pickup crash

BARTON COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Chevy 1500 driven by Travis Newkirk, 40, Hoisington, was westbound on NE 140 Road three miles north of Hoisington.

Due to the sun setting he didn’t see a 1995 Chevy 1500 driven by David Collier, 65, Hoisington, that was stopped facing west at NE 60 Avenue.

Newkirk’s vehicle hit the 1995 Chevy 1500.

Both drivers and a passenger in the 1995 Chevy Gloria Collier, 65, Hoisington, were transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

Newkirk was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.