Sunny, mild Sunday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.