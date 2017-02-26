Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Sunny, mild Sunday

by Leave a Comment

filelToday
Sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Rain likely before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.