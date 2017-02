Dr. Brian Maricle, associate professor and assistant chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at Fort Hays State University, will present information about plant growing conditions under stressful environments in a Science Café presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Plant Stressors and Responses” will be held at Gella’s Diner, 117 East 11th St. in Hays.

The presentation, sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute, is free and open to the public.