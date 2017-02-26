Driver hospitalized after Jeep rolls on I-70 in Gove Co.

GOVE COUNTY –A driver was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. on Sunday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Joel P. McGuire, Edmond, OK., was traveling on Interstate 70 one mile west of Grinnell.

The Jeep traveled into the median. The driver over corrected. The Jeep traveled into the north ditch, hit KDOT fence and rolled multiple times.

McGuire was transported to the Logan County Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.