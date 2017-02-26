Comments wanted on proposed expansion of Nicodemus NHL district boundaries

NPS

The National Park Service invites the public to review a proposed amendment to the 1976 Nicodemus, Kansas National Historic Landmark (NHL) document.

Nicodemus is the oldest surviving African American municipality west of the Mississippi River. This amendment incorporates additional important research compiled about the community since 1976 that reveals the intertwined history, material resources, and cultural traditions that are the essence of Nicodemus.

The final draft proposes expanding the boundaries of the NHL district beyond the historic Nicodemus town site to include much of the historic Nicodemus township. The expanded boundary recognizes the close historic relationships between the town and the surrounding farmland to include the entire Nicodemus Township, and two discontiguous areas.

To view more complete information, download a copy of of the proposed amendment, and upload your comments, please visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=69955.

A limited number of paper copies are also available at the Nicodemus Historic Site visitor center in the Nicodemus Township Hall.

Comments will be accepted until March 13, 2017.