W. Kansas towns to host KARTA workshop ‘Dealing with Precision Agriculture Data’

KARTA

Join Kansas State University and the Kansas Ag Research and Technology Association (KARTA) on Thursday, March 2nd or Friday, March 3rd for an informative and hands-on workshop entitled “Dealing with Precision Agriculture Data.” The focus for the workshop will be cleaning yield data using USDA ARS Yield Editor software.

Participants will learn the following:

Understand sources of error in yield monitor data

Detect and flag erroneous data in raw yield monitor data

Properly set flow delays and other settings

Export cleaned yield data for further analysis

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptop with the software installed (or install it during the workshop). We’ll provide datasets for use during the workshop. Download it here.

The March 2nd meeting will take place at the K-State Southwest Research- Extension Center in Garden City.

The March 3rd meeting will take place at the 4-H Building in Goodland.

Registration for either event is due by Wednesday, March 1st.

As with all KARTA workshops, participation is FREE for current KARTA members. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $25 fee. Lunch and refreshments are provided, and Wi-Fi internet is available at no charge during the workshop.