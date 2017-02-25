Partly sunny, cold Saturday

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values as low as 4 early. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 6 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52.