Hays High sub-state released

Dustin Armbruster

The Hays High Indians already knew what sub-state they were going to be a part of. In fact, the teams already knew who they would be playing before the brackets were announced on Saturday.

The boys side of the tournament will start first on Thursday. Hays (12-7) will be the three seed in the bracket and play host school and seconded seeded Buhler (13-6) in the first round at 7:30. McPherson (16-4) is the top seed of the four schools and will play Ulysses (10-10) at 6:00.

This is the third consecutive year that these four schools have been in the same sub-state. All three years have featured the same first round match-ups with the Hays beating Buhler in each of the last two seasons.

The Hays High girls will take the floor on Friday at 6:00 to play Ulysses. Hays and Ulysses each ended the year at 11-9. Ulysses will be the number two seeds and be the home team. Hays will play as the three seed. McPherson (17-3) is the top seed and will play Buhler (3-17), who is the four seed.

Winners in each of the first two days of the tournament will move to the championship round on Saturday. The girls championship will be played at 6:00 with the boys to follow.

Games can be heard on 96.9 KFIX and watched at hayspost.com.